Yeti Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $216,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

