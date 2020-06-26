Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $42.96. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Yeti shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 88,385 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Yeti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Yeti by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

