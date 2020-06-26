Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yext in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $443,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,906 shares of company stock worth $5,607,207. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

