Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Down 15.1% Following Weak Earnings

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)’s stock price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.40, approximately 540,564 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 261,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.46). Yirendai had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter.

Get Yirendai alerts:

YRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Yirendai by 408,720.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Yirendai Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.