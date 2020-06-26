Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of BIP opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 165.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

