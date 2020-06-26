Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 69 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
AKO.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE:AKO.B opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
