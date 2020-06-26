ZCore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,157.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $138,949.39 and $1,157.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,078,666 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

