Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zedge alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Paul Packer purchased 5,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,550.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Paul Packer purchased 2,237 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,064.69.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Paul Packer purchased 21,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Paul Packer purchased 2,566 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,591.66.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Paul Packer purchased 2,375 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137.50.

ZDGE opened at $1.45 on Friday. Zedge Inc has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.