Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $17,604,220.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.53, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

