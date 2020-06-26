Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after buying an additional 567,258 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,009 shares of company stock worth $3,739,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.61 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.