Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Position Cut by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after acquiring an additional 567,258 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,715 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,009 shares of company stock worth $3,739,470. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

