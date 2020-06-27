-$0.43 EPS Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Nexa Resources reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 386.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

NYSE NEXA opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.