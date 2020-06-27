10,000 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVT stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

