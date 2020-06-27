10,000 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,967,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,725,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,518,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

