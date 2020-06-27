1,061 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.22. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.