12,252 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.