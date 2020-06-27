122,768 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,279,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BIO-TECHNE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.70.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

