195,264 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000.

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $26.34 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

