2,170 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NYSE KAR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

