25,000 Shares in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.15% of BeyondAirInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BeyondAirInc . by 2,888.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.70 on Friday. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 208.33%. The business had revenue of ($0.20) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.