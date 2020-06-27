25,656 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOC stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

