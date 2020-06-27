29,655 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 79,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

