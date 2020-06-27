5,092 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.