595,720 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

