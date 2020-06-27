81,642 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 654.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.