8,405 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,719,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

