A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

