Abacus Property Group (ABP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ASX ABP opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.26. Abacus Property Group has a twelve month low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.