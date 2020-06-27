Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of XLRN opened at $97.86 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

