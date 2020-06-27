Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 56,869 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 116.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.