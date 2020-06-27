Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $366.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$65.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,286 shares in the company, valued at C$191,954.88.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

