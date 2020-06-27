Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,069 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.89.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $302.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.92 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

