Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,583 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.