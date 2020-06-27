Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $529,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

