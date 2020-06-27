Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 798,206 American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of American Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.52 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $815.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

