Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $4.71 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

