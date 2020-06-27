Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $4.97 Million in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,950,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.