Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

FTNT stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

