Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $276.17 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.20 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

