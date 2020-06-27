Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of W W Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $293.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.82. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

