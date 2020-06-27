Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after buying an additional 692,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

