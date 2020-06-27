Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 303,466 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of KLA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KLA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,410,000 after acquiring an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in KLA by 117.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

KLAC opened at $189.57 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.