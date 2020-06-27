Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $4.56 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:GCOW opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.