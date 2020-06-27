Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

NEA stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

