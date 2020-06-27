AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AFLAC by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFL opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

