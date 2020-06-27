Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 183,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $693,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at $66,276,950.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agenus by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Agenus by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

