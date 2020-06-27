Agilent Technologies Inc (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 22nd

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.