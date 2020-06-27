Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.