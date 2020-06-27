Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 670,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 121,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

