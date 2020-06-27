Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI) Shares Up 40%

Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 15,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 27,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Agora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHI)

Agora Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Geegle Media Inc, engages in the software development business in Canada. It specializes in developing Web, media, and lpTV applications, as well as operating support billing software for VOIP telephony. Agora Holdings, Inc is based in Thornhill, Canada.

